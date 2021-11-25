Uranta’s passing so sad, unbelievable and a huge loss ― Okei- Odumakin

President, Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC), Dr Joe Okei – Odumakin, has described the passing of human rights activist, Tony Uranta, as so sad, unbelievable and a huge loss.

Okei – Odumakin expressed this feeling on Wednesday in a signed statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in reaction to the death of Uranta, acknowledging the late activist as forthrightness, fortitude and the fire which accompanied his resolve, which he said would be missed.

WACC president said the group’s fervent plea and prayer were for a full recovery for the late activist, who had been down for some time due to undisclosed ailment “but Heavens decreed otherwise and we bow in gratitude.”