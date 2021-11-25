Why locust bean, garri can reduce nausea, constipation in pregnancy

Many fermented foods contain probiotics which are live microorganisms or bacteria that provide health benefits to the human body. Probiotics are known as ‘good’ or ‘friendly’ bacteria for the gut with Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium being the most well-known.

New research suggests that moderate intake of probiotic foods during pregnancy can reduce nausea, vomiting and constipation, thereby improving quality of life for pregnant women.

Nausea and vomiting affect about 85% of pregnant women. Pregnancy-associated nausea, constipation, stomach upset, bloating, fatigue, etc., have no apparent structural abnormality, so are referred to as functional gastrointestinal (GI)…