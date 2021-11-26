



Tribune Online

Anambra court acquits 19 men accused of being MASSOB members after 15 years in prison

Nineteen persons accused of being members of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and held in detention for 15 years, has been discharged and acquitted by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State Capital. The nineteen persons shed tears of joy after the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune