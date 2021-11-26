Ayade seeks Britain’s collaboration on development, security

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has decried the lack of collaboration between the state and Britain in various strata of development.

He noted that Cross River rather enjoyed a robust collaboration with other countries even when Britain is Nigeria’s traditional ally, given the historical colonial ties between both countries.

Governor Ayade spoke at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar while playing host to the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson.

According to the Cross River State number one citizen, “in the course of my stay in office as governor, I have seen that there has been very little deliberate effort from your…