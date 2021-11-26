Call off strike, FCT minister appeals to teachers’ union

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has appealed to the FCT wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to call off its ongoing strike, which currently affects primary schools managed by the Local Education Authorities (LEA) in the area councils.

The Minister made this appeal during the FCT Security Committee meeting for the month of November, Saying that the continuous industrial action was playing into the hands of elements determined to cripple the country.

The Minister also said “The bedrock of our education is the primary school system and we should not allow students to suffer for issues that really are not their fault. The Chairmen of the Area…