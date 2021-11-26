CESRUD conducts eye test, gives glasses, drugs to Idere resident

The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD) on Saturday organised a medical outreach where it provided free medical assistance, drugs and eyeglasses to residents of the people of Idere community in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The CESRUD is a non-government organisation and over 500 have benefited from the programme.

The founder of the organisation, Professor Bernadette Tosan Fregene, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, University of Ibadan, said the aim of the organisation was to plead the course of the poor and needy in rural communities, and creating sustainable sources of livelihood and strengthen existing…