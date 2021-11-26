COVID-19 national summit: Building sustainable health promotion

Health authorities in Nigeria are collaborating to host a national summit on COVID-19 to highlight the continued challenge of the pandemic and how to tackle it amid fears of a fourth wave globally.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said the summit to evaluate the national response efforts and strengthen global health security will hold for three days, December 6-8, 2021 in Abuja. Specifically, the forum is expected to provide a platform for participants to reflect on the challenges, missed opportunities and find a way forward in building a sustainable health promotion, health safety and health security system for the country.

The summit…