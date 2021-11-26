Emmanuel meets Kumuyi, seeks prayers for Nigeria

Worried by the prevailing socio-economic crises plaguing the Nigerian state, governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has underscored the importance of prayers to rescue the country.

Emmanuel, who stated this at the weekend at a meeting with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Uyo, the state capital, appealed to the cleric to lead the spiritual battle towards disentangling the country from the stranglehold of endemic vices of corruption, banditry, kidnapping and economic crimes.

Kumuyi is in Uyo, the state capital for a five-day global crusade tagged: “The Wonders of the Cross” holding at Ibom Hall, along IBB Way.

Urging a holistic spiritual battle by…