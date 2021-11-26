My destiny is fused with music — Chidey

Chidiebere Kalu, better known by his stage name ‘Chidey’, is a budding rap artiste and recently released a music video off his 2020 EP titled “Chidey is Chidey” which has received massive acceptance among his fans. In this interview by NCHETACHI CHUKWUAJAH, the Mass Communication graduate says he has always known he was cut out for music.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Chidiebere Kalu but people call me Chidey. I am a rap artiste based in Lagos, Nigeria. I am from Abia State but I was born and bred in Enugu so it is also safe to say I am from Enugu too, yes? I am a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria. But most especially, I am a human being. You know…