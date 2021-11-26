NDLEA intercepts N2.7bn cocaine at Abuja airport

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the seizure of cocaine worth N2.7billion at the Abuja international airport on Thursday.

Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA made the announcement in a statement.

According to him, “A 32-year-old drug trafficker based in Liberia, Maduabuchi Chinedu, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, with 9.30 kilograms of cocaine worth over N2.7billion in street value.

“The suspect who hails from Obaha Okigwe village, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state, lives in Liberia where he works as a miner.

“He was arrested…