Nigeria supplies over 50% seeds used in West Africa ―NASC

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has said that Nigeria supplies more than 50 per cent of seeds used in west Africa.

Dr Philip Ojo, Director General of the Council, made this known in Abuja during a road walk/march for quality seeds to mark the 2021 annual SEEDCONNECT Africa Conference and Exhibition.

The campaign which is targeted at promoting the use of improved quality seeds and other agriculture enhancing technology for productivity gains was led by the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

Dr Ojo said Nigeria has gotten invitations from other countries in West Africa that are interested in studying its seed production system.

He said, “Other countries in West…