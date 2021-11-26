Nigeria to lose revenue as cargo diversion during Yuletide looms

WITH the Lagos ports of Apapa and Tin-Can already overstretched due to various bottlenecks in the cargo clearance chain and unnecessary prevalence of huge numbers of overtime cargoes at the ports, the Yuletide rush, which is beginning to gather steam, is definitely going to cost the nation’s ports some cargoes, investigations have revealed.

Recall that the Lagos ports have suffered huge inefficiency issues ranging from illegal checkpoints along the ports access roads to poor road network amongst others in the last few months.

This has been compounded by the inability of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to reach a common ground on the auctioning…