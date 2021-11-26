



Tribune Online

Prospective corps member delivers baby girl in Iseyin camp

It was a joyous event on Thursday, November 25 as a prospective corps member who arrived at the National Youth Service Corps permanent orientation camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin, Oyo State delivered a baby girl. Olayanju Eniola, the mother, a prospective corps member with state code OY/21C/4581 fell into labour during her registration process at the NYSC […]

Prospective corps member delivers baby girl in Iseyin camp

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune