Senate decries investment in airports by states

The Senate has expressed strong reservations about state government investment in the Aviation sector.

Senator representing Kogi West and Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, described airports constructed by states as white elephant projects.

He made the submission on Friday while presenting his Committee reports on the 2022 budgetary projections for the Aviation sector before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Senator Adeyemi maintained that most of the airports owned by states are waste of public funds as they lack adequate technical capacity and passengers flow.

He said: “Most of the airports built by the Senate lacks the required facilities and…