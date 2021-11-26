Shinaba family donates mosque to Ahmadiyya community

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has received the donation of a new mosque from the family of Alhaji Tajudeen Shinaba.

The family made the donation as Sadaqah Jariyah in memory of their late father, Ahaji Tajudeen Shinaba and mother, Alhaja Nimotallah Shinaba, who were devout members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

The mosque building, located at Ayetoto Street, White House Bus Stop, Sabo, Ajangbadi, in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, is formerly a four-bedroom flat.

While alive, Alhaji Tajudeen Shinaba was reputed as the largest donor to welfare activities and other projects for the propagation of Islam in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos State, and other parts of Nigeria. He was…