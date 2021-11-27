A call for gender-equitable policies in Nigerian basic schools

Historically, Nigerian girls’ education has always been vulnerable to crises, even as the barriers to access and learning that girls already face under normal conditions are often exacerbated in times of emergency — whether due to armed conflict, natural disasters, or epidemics.

Yet, in this regard, there is limited research in the country — where nearly two-third of the out-of-school population has been female — to understand how girls are affected by efforts to safely ensure access to quality education during emergencies.

I will be basing this reflection mainly on my research in Oyo State secondary schools.

Through qualitative research with the Oyo State Ministry of Education,…