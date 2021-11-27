Al Jazeera, Arewa24 target 40m viewers with documentaries, series 

AlJazeera and AREWA 24 have announced a new distribution agreement that will soon see Al Jazeera English documentaries and series, dubbed into the Hausa language, and made available to AREWA24’s over 40 million viewers in Northern Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

The agreement will make Al Jazeera’s English language programs available via AREWA24’s Free-to-Air Satellite channel and via the region’s major PayTV services: DStv, StarTimes, CANAL+ and TSTV and on AREWA24’s global streaming service, “AREWA24 On Demand.”

Speaking on the development, Acting Executive Director of Global Brand and Communication Division, Ramzan Alnoimi expressed delight at the partnership, noting…