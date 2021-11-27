Insecurity: Kwara women farmers request insurance cover

Small scale women farmers in Kwara State have called on the state government to provide them risk cover in form of agricultural insurance policies in the face of rising insecurity in farms.

In a communique issued at the end of a one-day Public Financing for Agriculture Budget Committee Advocacy (PFA-BCG) organized by the Kwara Budget Committee Group (BCG) in Ilorin at the weekend, the people under the aegis of Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), among other stakeholders in agriculture, said that smallholder women farmers

contribute over 70 per cent of agricultural production in the state.

“Considering the agricultural risk; rising insecurity in farms; farm raiding,…