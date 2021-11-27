Lagos to renovate 15 jetties, one terminal for waterways transport

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Damilola Emmanuel has disclosed that the agency is renovating 15 jetties and one terminal in a bid to ensure delivery of water transportation services across the states.

The LASWA boss made this disclosure known to newsmen during a briefing held in Lagos on Friday.

Emmanuel explained that 60 percent of the renovated jetties are almost ready for operation.

According to the LASWA MD, “We are rehabilitating 15 jetties and one terminal across the state. We currently have 60 percent of them almost ready.

“We have seen over the years 90 per cent compliance of life jackets on the waterways.

“Life jacket is a lifesaver and…