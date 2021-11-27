Man jailed 10 years for defiling 3-year-old girl in Sokoto

A federal high court sitting in Sokoto, Sokoto State, presided over by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Yashua’u Shehu of Atakwanyo village, to 10 years imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl.

The convict was also handed a N500,000 fine as compensation to the victim.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho decried sexual exploitation, especially of minors, which he said had become rampant in the North and appealed to parents and governments to rise up in defence of “these vulnerable children.”

The judge, who noted that “it is the duty of all of us to put a stop to the menace of sexual exploitation,” said the case marked FHC/…