Minister to Universities: Go back to basics on production of great sportsmen, women

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged the universities in the country to retrace their steps back to the period when they usually produced sportsmen and women who later become great in one sporting activity or the other.

He also asked them to cultivate habit of engaging in meaningful researches in sport-related disciplines as well as upgrading their sporting facilities to that of high standards.

The minister gave the charge on Friday in Lagos while officially lighting the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA 2022) Torch at the University of Lagos, Akoka- the host university.

The games, which are slated for March next year and to feature about 136…