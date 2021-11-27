My husband smokes Indian hemp, attempted to strangle me —Wife

An Igando Customary Court, Lagos, Lagos State, has dissolved the marriage between a 35-year-old trader, Chioma Izu, and her 40-year-old husband, Nwanze Izu, on grounds of threat to life.

In his judgment, the court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways since the marriage has broken down irretrievable.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve it.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Chioma Izu and Mr Nwanze Izu dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested. The court…