My son’s swollen testicle – Tribune Online

My eighteen -year old son recently came home with the complaint that one of his testicles is bigger than the other. The doctor who examined him said that he had Torsion of one of his testicles which was the bigger of the two. He said that my son will need surgery to remove the swollen testicle which he said is already diseased. I am worried if my son can procreate with just one testicle.

Nnamdi (by SMS)

The doctor is right. The swollen and diseased testicle needs to be removed so as not to cause any damage to the healthy one. In some cases, the healthy testicle may also be fixed to avoid another torsion. One testicle is enough for procreation. You therefore have nothing to worry…