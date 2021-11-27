



N250m donation: Northern clerics beg Davido to remember orphans, widows in the region

Northern Muslim and Christian clerics have called on popular musician, Mr David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido to remember orphans, widows, and Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) in the region in disbursing his N250 million donation. They also called on Northern traditional and contemporary musicians, celebrities, Kannywood actors to emulate Davido’s gesture. The clergymen also called […]

