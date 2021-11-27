OAU student murder case: Adedoyin’s legal team wants police to investigate burial of corpse

Counsels to Chief Ramon Adedoyin, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of a Masters degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke at the weekend said that the corpse of the deceased may have been buried by officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife.

The legal team in a letter by Williams Abiodun, counsel to the prime suspect and addressed to the state police command stated that “the information flying around in Ile-Ife says there is a strong suggestion that contrary to the claim as aforesaid, it was the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife that buried the…