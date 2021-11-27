Zamfara: Marafa faction holds parallel state congress

There is no indication that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter will be resolved.

A faction of the party led by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, at the weekend conducted its own state congress where Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako emerged as the chairman.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Senator Marafa faction had earlier conducted its own ward and local government congresses.

Other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) are: Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa…