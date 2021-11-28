25 communities deserted as bandits lay siege on Niger local governments

About 25 communities have been deserted in Munya Local Government and Shiroro Local Governments in Niger State against the backdrop of incessant activities of gunmen suspected to be armed bandits.

The bandits were said to have freely attacked the communities for four consecutive days without any respite from the security agencies.

The joint team of vigilante groups and military personnel on duty in the area were said to have run for dear lives while they allegedly warned the villagers to abandon their residential houses.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that about 1,450 persons including women and children were said to have been abducted by the rampaging armed bandits, killing dozens of the…