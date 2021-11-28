‘Adamimo Ogo video ready next week’

Gospel Music encyclopedia and current vice president of the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria, Prophet Oluwaseun Oluwatunmibi, is ready to redefine gospel music with his current musical video entitled Adamimo Ogo which will hit the music shelves globally next week.

A sneak preview of the video revealed a high quality production which, no doubt, will become a national anthem in many homes in weeks to come.

Oluwatunmibi also revealed that the instrumentation in the single, both traditional and western, perfectly blends. This, according to him, “is the result of long-term planning and rehearsals coupled with the spirit-filled composition of the single. I thank God for His faithfulness…