Alumni vow to save Kaduna Polytechnic from sinking

National President, Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association, Abba Anas Adamu, has said members of the association have vowed to save the polytechnic in spite of the socio-economic problems facing most tertiary institutions.

He made this assertion at the weekend during the 2021 Bi-Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held in Kaduna at the weekend.

Adamu noted that technical education requires huge capital investment which the alumni could help Kadpoly with.

“Kaduna Polytechnic is the largest polytechnic South of the Sahara. We are proud graduates of the polytechnic. We cannot, therefore, allow it to sink. We must act to save it, and the time to act is now!

“Any institution’s…