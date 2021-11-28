Era of Customs licensing freight forwarders archaic, old fashioned ― Bello

Immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, at the weekend urged the Federal Government to strengthen the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria (CRFFN) to grant license of operations to freight forwarders, stating that the era where Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) grants licensing to freight forwarders is archaic and no longer tenable internationally.

