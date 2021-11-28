Gov Bello grants automatic employment to best students of Idah College of Health Sciences, Technology

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has granted automatic employment to the best graduating students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, at the first combined convocation of the college in 45 years.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Egamana Elizabeth Yakpesoko of the department of Science Laboratory Technician with the CGPA of 5.0 was given immediate employment with the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja by the governor.

The governor, during the combined first convocation of the college graciously granted automatic employment to Miss Egamana Elizabeth Yakpesoko and others for their outstanding and excellent performance.

While congratulating the best students and…