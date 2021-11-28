How I broke banking jinx in England —Odumboni

Ibrahim Odumboni is the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). He shares his life story in this interview with SEGUN KASALI.

You look tough going by your physical mien. Any reason for this?

Tough? I won’t count myself as tough. Perhaps it is my personality. But, I am not tough. I am mild, but I can switch. It depends.

When was the last time you switched?

I switch every day. But, I think the main thing is I always raise a bar for myself and because I raise the bar consistently, it does not mean I am putting pressure on myself. It is just me. I like to be hands-on. I don’t want to be idle. With all the LAWMA job, I still have…