I’m excited about how my career is turning out —Dj Fizzy

Popular disc jockey, DJ Fizzy, born as Hafiz Agbabiaka Olajunwon, is one of the young stars changing the face of entertainment with his dexterity and passion for disc jockeying.

DJ Fizzy who was born into a family of seven in Lagos began his career as a DJ in 2017, and has since then remained at the forefront of delivering top notch music compilations for several events.

DJ Fizzy, according to his friends and fans, has continued to blaze the trail and set standards for others to follow in terms of Djing in Nigeria.

The young DJ has over the last few months embarked on a tour themed ‘The Unstoppable Campus Tour’ which he started in October 2021.

DJ Fizzy while speaking about the tour said…