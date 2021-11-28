King Yommy Version gives music career facelift with Morijojo

It is a happy time for fast-rising contemporary gospel musician, Ewarawon Yomi, popularly known as King Yommy Version as his music career is currently witnessing a facelift with the release of his latest music work.

King Yommy Version, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his unique brand, has been passionate about music since his childhood, which has enhanced his music career as a professional musician coupled with the experiences he has garnered through his steady rise in the industry.

“I love creativity and things that will make me distinctive. This is why I have infused uniqueness into my brand and make my fans experience uncommon music for their pleasure. This is…