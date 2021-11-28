MTN Nigeria Wins 20 Awards in a week

MTN Nigeria has received at least 20 awards in one week, in recognition of its market leadership, innovation, and marketing excellence.

The awards, from four reputable Nigerian organisations, are a confirmation of MTN’s commitment to empowering Nigerians through services, products, and interventions that deliver first-class value for everyone. November’s award season in turn reflected the brand’s success in the past year.

In the space of three days, the company received awards at the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) ceremony, the ADVAN Awards for marketing and excellence, the Brandcom Awards, as well as the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival.

NTITA, popularly known…