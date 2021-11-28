OAU at 60: Many firsts, still counting

Great Ife! Great Ife!

Africa’s most beautiful campus!

Conscious, vigilant, progressive!

Aluta against all oppression!

Forward ever, backward never!

For learning and culture, sports and struggle!

Great Ife! I love you!

There’s only one Great Ife in the universe!

Another Great Ife is a counterfeit

Great! Great! Great! Great! Great!

ON Saturday, December, 2021, all roads lead to the Marriott Hotel, 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos where the authorities of the ObafemiAwolowo University (formerly the University of Ife), Ile-Ife will be conferring “Distinguished Great Ife Alumni Award” on 60 distinguished alumni of the institution. According to the vice-chancellor, Prof….