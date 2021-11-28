Police kill notorious bandit terrorising Kaduna/Abuja highway

A notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji and Arushe who is reported to have been terrorising Kaduna-Abuja Highway has been killed by operatives of the Kaduna Police in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad (FIB STS) force headquarters, Abuja.

In the process, the operatives arrested an accomplice who was alleged to have harboured the said bandit alongside other members of his gang.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer, Kaduna command, ASP Muhammed Jalige for the Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abdullahi.

According to the statement, “On the 24th November 2021, operatives of the Kaduna Police Command…