Tanker explodes at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta

Barely 12 days after a tanker exploded at the Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan which recorded four casualties and loss of property, a similar incident happened on Sunday morning at Lafenwa market in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was gathered that a fully Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker upturned at about 4.45 am when it was making its way inbound Rounder area from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online by the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the tanker exploded when officials of TRACE, Fire Service and other security agencies were finding a way to trainload the content of the…