When art and culture became antidote to poverty

In a report released by The` Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) of 1997 on statistics of poverty in Nigeria, 70 per cent of poor Nigerians are women. The report stated that more than a half of rural women live below the nationally defined poverty line, lacking access to basic education, decent nutrition, adequate health and social services. A1999 World Bank report also stated that Nigerian women are the most affected,due to being marginalized in decision-making process, employment, economic opportunities and access to credit, adding that most of them suffer from illiteracy, high maternal mortality, low income and poverty.

Like their counterparts in developing countries, Nigerian women…