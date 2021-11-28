Youth empowerment key to national development ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, affirmed that youth empowerment remains one of the key factors to the development of the country.

Gbajabiamila said considering that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, it was imperative to build their capacity so that they would surpass the present crop of leaders.

Addressing the youth participants of the Gbajabiamila BootCamp leadership programme which took place at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State on Sunday, the Speaker said he would continue to pay attention to the development of the Nigerian youth in whatever way he could.

The Leadership BootCamp Programme,…