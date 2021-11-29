Alleged kidnapper, Evans’ co-defendant reportedly dies in custody

Chiemeka Arinze, one of the co-defendants in the alleged kidnap trial of Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has died in the custody of Correctional Services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arinze was charged alongside, Evans, Joseph Emeka and Udeme Upong with the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors

They were arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

They were also charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

According to his death certificate obtained by NAN on Monday, Arinze passed away at 9.08 p.m. on…