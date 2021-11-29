



Tribune Online

Anambra APC crisis: Ngige urges members to sheath swords, work together

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged warring members of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheath their swords as leaders of the party put heads together for a solution. In a release made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Monday evening by his media […]

Anambra APC crisis: Ngige urges members to sheath swords, work together

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune