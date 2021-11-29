Buhari’s government biggest cancer afflicting Nigeria ― Ayu

The national chairman-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, observed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) government is the biggest cancer afflicting the country.

Speaking while receiving in a courtesy call, a delegation of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) led by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his residence in Abuja, he said leaving APC in government for another eight years will spell doom for Nigeria.

According to him, it will be a disaster that will lead to the break-up of the country.

Ayu said: “I have no personal quarrel with President Buhari or all the people working with him in the villa….