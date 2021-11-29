Commercial activities paralyzed in Benin as drivers protest against extortion

Commercial activities were paralyzed for several hours yesterday in Benin following a massive early morning protest by drivers.

Irked by what they insisted is a rip off by officials of Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV), the irate drivers had blocked off the busy Benin-Lagos expressway by the popular Uselu market.

The drivers’ spokesman, Mr Victor Omokhojie explained that the heart of the matter has to do with the heavy-handedness and extortion by officials of PUWOV who collect exorbitant fees in each of the six municipal local government areas that make up Benin municipal.

He said. “We pay a fee of N600 daily from the local government area where we load and are supposed to pay N100 as we…