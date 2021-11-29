Ecobank Group secures €100m credit facility from EIB

ECOBANK Group has signed an agreement for a €100 million long-term credit facility over nine years with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The facility affirms joint Ecobank Group and EIB targeted support for business investment across Africa, with particular support for the sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “At Ecobank we are fully committed to providing a range of initiatives that support the growth and success of Africa’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and create employment opportunities. This informed the credit facility that we have just secured from the EIB which we believe will deliver real impact on…