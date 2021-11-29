EndSARS panels: Government must build trust in all its utterances ― Adegboruwa

Lawyer and activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, has called on the Federal Government to build trust in the people in all its dealings and utterances.

He made the call in a statement issued in Lagos in the wake of reports of the Federal Government questioning the legality of EndSARS judicial panels.

Adegboruwa, a member of the Lagos State judicial panel said, “The Federal Government has recently mooted the idea that all the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by the various States across the Federation, especially that of Lagos State, are illegal.

“It has never been part of our legal system in Nigeria, for a plaintiff who approached the court in the first instance, to turn around to…