FCT Secondary Education Board advocates acquisition of skills for students

The Chairman Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board, Alhaji Musa Yahaya Muhammud, has tasked students in the nation’s capital city to discover their talents and acquire skills so as to become relevant themselves and to the society at large.

The SEB boss made this call during a one-day seminar held at Government Day Secondary School Bwari, with the theme: “Talents/Skills Discovery and Development at Early Childhood” a student’s support initiative organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO), Advocacy for Youth Empowerment and Emancipation.

Alhaji Yahaya who was represented by the Director Co-Curricular FCT Secondary Education Board assured the organization…