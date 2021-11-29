Let’s find best way for peaceful coexistence, Omo-Agege pleads with kinsmen

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Urhobo of Delta Central Senatorial to exercise patience while the Federal Government finds a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

He made the plea during a lecture: ‘Challenges and Prospects of Urhobo Progress Union in Contemporary Times’ delivered, on Monday, on the occasion of UPU 90th anniversary lecture at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Delta State.

Some farmers, especially women, in some Urhobo communities across Delta Central have, in the last four years or so, lost their lives, been raped, as well as farmlands to suspected Fulani herdsmen with no impressive intervention…