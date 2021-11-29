NLC writes Buhari, demands assent to Electoral Bill

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent the country’s electoral bill recently amended by the National Assembly.

NLC in a letter signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that President Buhari decision has such effect in Nigeria democratic future that it can either make or mar the progress everyone expects. NLC further enjoined the to “demonstrate courage, leadership as well as protect our democracy”, by assenting into law the amended electoral bill.

The letter thus said: “Your Excellency, in view of the recent passage of the 2021 Electoral Amendment Bill by the two

chambers of the National Assembly, we write to strongly urge and…