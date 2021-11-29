Now is time for restructuring, all is not well with our nation ― Deji of Akure

The Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, has said the nation may be heading towards precipice unless the country commences the process of restructuring, saying “all is not well with our nation”

The monarch who stated this during the 14th Public Lecture and Presentation of Essays in honour of Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, to commemorate his 60th Birthday with the theme “The labour of our heroes past – collective Efforts to keep Nigeria as one Indivisible Entity” held in Abuja.

The traditional ruler of Akure maintained that restructuring the Nigerian state remains the only sincere way to make the country work better for…